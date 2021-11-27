 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

