This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
