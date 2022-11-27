 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

