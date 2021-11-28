 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts