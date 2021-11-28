Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.