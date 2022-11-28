This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
