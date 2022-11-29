This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures and winds will spike ahead of a cold front arriving this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Northwest Indiana until 3 p.m. Track the wind and rain in our updated forecast.
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mun…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster ar…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models ar…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfal…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…