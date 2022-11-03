 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

