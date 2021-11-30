Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
