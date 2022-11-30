This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
