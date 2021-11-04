Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
