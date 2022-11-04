For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving late Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to Northwest Indiana in our updated forecast.
