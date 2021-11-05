Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.