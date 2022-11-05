This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
