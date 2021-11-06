For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
