Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

