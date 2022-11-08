This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving late Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to Northwest Indiana in our updated forecast.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up even more for Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should rea…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…