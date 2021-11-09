Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
