Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

