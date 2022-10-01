Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Even cooler today than Monday thanks to another cold front. Just a few showers this afternoon, but a good chance of rain Tuesday night. Find out how long the rain will stick around here.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in the Region. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Near record cold temperatures this morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Find out how much temps will rise for Friday and when our next rain chance is here.
Lake effect showers will continue in Northwest Indiana Wednesday. We'll dry out by sunset, but then temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for Thursday here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
