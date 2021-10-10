This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
