Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
