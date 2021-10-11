 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

