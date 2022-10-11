 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts