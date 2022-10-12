 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

