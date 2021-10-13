Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.