 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts