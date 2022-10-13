This evening in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chilly with lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana today. Rain will come to an end tonight, but temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Lots of wind and cooler temperatures as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and storms to Northwest Indiana today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…