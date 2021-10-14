 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

