Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.