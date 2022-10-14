Munster's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Lots of wind and cooler temperatures as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and storms to Northwest Indiana today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Dry for much of the day in Northwest Indiana, but a good chance of rain is coming back with a cold front this evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Chilly with lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana today. Rain will come to an end tonight, but temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.