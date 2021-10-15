This evening in Munster: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to …
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening in Munster: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thun…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…