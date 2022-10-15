Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
