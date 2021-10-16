 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

