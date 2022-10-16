Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from MON 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Lots of wind and cooler temperatures as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Dry for much of the day in Northwest Indiana, but a good chance of rain is coming back with a cold front this evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and storms to Northwest Indiana today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on …
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'l…