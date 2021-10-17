Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.