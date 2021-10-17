For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening in Munster: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thun…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fai…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…