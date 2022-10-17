For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Not only will it be cold and windy today in Northwest Indiana, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Porter and Jasper counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Full details here.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Lots of wind and cooler temperatures as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Dry for much of the day in Northwest Indiana, but a good chance of rain is coming back with a cold front this evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and storms to Northwest Indiana today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
