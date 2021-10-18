 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

