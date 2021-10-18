This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a m…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
This evening in Munster: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thun…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…