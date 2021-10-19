Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.