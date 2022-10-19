For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Not only will it be cold and windy today in Northwest Indiana, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Porter and Jasper counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Full details here.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers are still possible as well. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Friday here.
Dry for much of the day in Northwest Indiana, but a good chance of rain is coming back with a cold front this evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
