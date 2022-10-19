 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

