Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

