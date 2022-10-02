Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Even cooler today than Monday thanks to another cold front. Just a few showers this afternoon, but a good chance of rain Tuesday night. Find out how long the rain will stick around here.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in the Region. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Near record cold temperatures this morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Find out how much temps will rise for Friday and when our next rain chance is here.
Lake effect showers will continue in Northwest Indiana Wednesday. We'll dry out by sunset, but then temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for Thursday here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
