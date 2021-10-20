Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.