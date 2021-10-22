This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
