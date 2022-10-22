Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.