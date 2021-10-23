For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a m…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in t…