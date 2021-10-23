 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts