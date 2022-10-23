 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

