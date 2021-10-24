Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch from MON 6:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
