Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

