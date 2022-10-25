 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

