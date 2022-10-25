Munster's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Not only will it be cold and windy today in Northwest Indiana, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Porter and Jasper counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Full details here.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
