Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.