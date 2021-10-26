This evening's outlook for Munster: Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. To…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Su…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. …