Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Generally fair. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

