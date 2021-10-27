This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
