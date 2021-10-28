 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

