Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT.