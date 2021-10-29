 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

