This evening's outlook for Munster: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
